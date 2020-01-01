Kulusevski arrives for medical ahead of €35m Juventus move

Parma don't want to lose the Swede until the end of the season, but Maurizio Sarri's side are pushing to have him available to them in January

-owned Dejan Kulusevski has arrived at to undergo medical tests ahead of completing a move to the champions.

Juve will reportedly pay €35 million (£30m/$39m) to land the midfielder and although the 19-year-old had been widely expected to return to , where he's currently on loan, Maurizio Sarri's side are pushing to have the youngster available to them in January.

The first part of the deal to sign Kulusevski has already been agreed, with the Swede set to earn a reported €2.5m per year, not including bonuses, on a contract until 2024.

Kulusevski's form has helped Parma to seventh place in Serie A, with the young midfielder contributing four goals to the cause in 's top flight this season.

As such, the club are reluctant to lose a star performer midway through the season, though the Bianconeri will continue to try to push for a deal that suits both parties, even if they have to wait until the summer to complete the move.

One such proposal could include out-of-favour Marko Pjaca - the 24-year-old Croatian who has returned to the Juventus Stadium after a disappointing 2018-19 season on loan with .

Pjaca has recently returned from injury and thus is available to be used as a possible makeweight in a deal for Kulusevski, though it is thought that the player himself would favour a move to Verona.

Getting a deal over the line that would please Juve, Parma and Atalanta will be difficult, and Sarri may well have to wait until the summer before he has the young Swede at his disposal.

A move should not be completely ruled out during the January window, however, and Parma are being no fools in terms of preparing for the worst, with midfielder Jasmin Kurtic thought to be the club's main target should they lose Kulusevski in the winter.

Juventus are currently in second place in the Serie A table, level on points with although behind Antonio Conte's side on goal difference.

Next up for Sarri's side after the winter break is a home clash with on January 6.