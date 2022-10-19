Kudus: Why Thiago Alcantara? Ajax and Ghana star reveals inspiration in Liverpool star

Ghana and Ajax attacking midfielder Mohammed Kudus has singled out Liverpool’s Thiago Alcantara as the star he wants to emulate.

Kudus reveals his childhood love for Alcantara

The Black Star is in-form with Ajax

Kudus and Alcantara have faced off in September

WHAT HAPPENED? Despite both playing in different positions – the Liverpool star is a defensive midfielder while Kudus is an attacking one - the Black Star has revealed the inspiration he gets from Alcantara and how he has grown to admire him since he was a child.

Kudus and Alcantara recently brushed shoulders in a Champions League group stage match in which Ajax lost 2-1 and the African star scored in Anfield.

WHAT HAS BEEN SAID? "I loved his game as a child. I like creativity and having fun playing. When I played in Denmark, a friend of mine arranged for a shirt from him. It was fantastic," Kudus explained.

"The shirt is hanging at my home and I am very proud of it. Sometimes he plays as a 'six' but then, despite his defensive duties, he doesn't lose his creativity.

"No matter where he plays, he always finds the balance between defending and attacking. That's how I want to play.

"Because a lot of players in Ghana are very strong and fast, a lot of defensive midfielders are trained.

"My old coach gave me the freedom to play my own game. He helped in that development and didn't try to get a defensive midfielder from me.

"As a kid, I was always given the ball to make moves. Even if I lost it ten times, I kept trying. No matter where I am, I still play with that same creativity and joy. It has shaped me into the player I am today. I want to score more and finish better."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: In the season, Kudus has been a phenomenal player for Ajax, both in the domestic and European competitions, as he has scored eight goals so far.

Five have come from the Eredivisie front, in which he has made 10 appearances, while three are Champions League goals.

WHAT NEXT FOR KUDUS? Before shifting focus on their home match against Liverpool on October 26, where he could come up against Alcantara again, Ajax will play host to RKC Waalwijk on October 22 in a league game.