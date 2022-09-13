The Ghana midfielder continued his rich vein of form when he fired an unstoppable strike to silence Anfield in Tuesday’s clash

Mohammed Kudus set a new career best record by scoring five goals in his last four matches when he struck a thunderous goal during Ajax's 2-1 loss to Liverpool in their Uefa Champions League match at Anfield on Tuesday.

The Ghana midfielder started upfront for Ajax and took 27 minutes to make his presence felt when he smashed home a Steven Berghuis pass to level the scores after Egypt forward Mohamed Salah had given Liverpool a 17th-minute lead.

Berghuis picked out Kudus just on the edge of the box and the Ghanaian fired an unstoppable rocket in off the underside of the crossbar with his left foot to make it five goals in his last four games.

It is the second Champions League goal in as many games for Kudus who also scored and provided an assist as Ajax thrashed Rangers 4-0 in Amsterdam last week.

The goal against Rangers was his second of the season after opening his 2022-23 account by netting in the 4-0 league defeat of Cambuur on September 3 and followed it up with a double in Ajax’s 5-0 mauling of Heerenveen 5-0 in an Eredivisie fixture last Saturday.

Before the goal, Kudus had caused the Liverpool backline problems with his pace in behind, his first opportunity coming after eight minutes when he drove into the box but could not find the space to shoot.

The Ghanaian had an impressive first half, ending it with an 100 per cent chance conversion rate after scoring from his only shot while he won four duels and had three touches in the opposition box.

His influenced waned in the second half as Liverpool upped the ante but he had one opportunity to score when he made another run behind the defence with 18 minutes to go only to be flagged offside.

Kudus was replaced after 86 minutes and left the pitch after managing 29 touches, three successive dribbles past opponents out of the five he attempted, while he had a 67 per cent pass accuracy after seeing eight of his 12 passes find their targets.

Kudus has quickly turned around his season after appearing to be on the way out of the club last month due to limited opportunities under coach Alfred Schreuder.

Tuesday’s match was his third straight start after playing bit-part roles in Ajax’s opening six games of the season and he is now making it harder for Schreuder to leave him out of the starting 11.