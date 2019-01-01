Afcon
Africa Cup of Nations

‘Kudos to Nick Mwendwa!’ – Kenyans’ react as Harambee Stars arrive in style for Afcon

Goal Kenya.
Harambee Stars will begin their quest to advance from Group C when they face Algeria on Sunday, June 23

Kenyans have taken to social media to praise the Nick Mwendwa led regime after Harambee Stars’ recent preparations for the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals.

Unlike the past regime where the team would face a number of problems before proceeding a tournament, the Football Kenya Federation under the watch of Mwendwa has left many Kenyans impressed.

Mwendwa, who took over the running of Kenyan football in February 2016, after winning the federation’s elections, made sure that the team pitched camp in France for three weeks and also paid players’ allowances.

Another new is the team’s well-designed outfit donned from France to Egypt in readiness for the tournament.

Below is how Kenyans reacted on Twitter after Harambee Stars touched down in Egypt, where they are pooled in Group C alongside Algeria, Tanzania and Senegal.

 

