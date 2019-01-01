‘Kudos to Nick Mwendwa!’ – Kenyans’ react as Harambee Stars arrive in style for Afcon

Harambee Stars will begin their quest to advance from Group C when they face Algeria on Sunday, June 23

Kenyans have taken to social media to praise the Nick Mwendwa led regime after Harambee Stars’ recent preparations for the (Afcon) finals.

Unlike the past regime where the team would face a number of problems before proceeding a tournament, the Football Federation under the watch of Mwendwa has left many Kenyans impressed.

Mwendwa, who took over the running of Kenyan football in February 2016, after winning the federation’s elections, made sure that the team pitched camp in for three weeks and also paid players’ allowances.

Another new is the team’s well-designed outfit donned from France to in readiness for the tournament.

Article continues below

Below is how Kenyans reacted on Twitter after Harambee Stars touched down in , where they are pooled in Group C alongside , and .

Unlike Sam Nyamweya's era full of contentious issues, Harambee Stars players were suitably prepared in advance. Thanks to @kenya_fkf and the president Nick Mwendwa @Nmwendwa

Boys have the reason to fight for this. We are ready.#Tunaweza#AFCON2019 #AFCON pic.twitter.com/7Hma6RP0su — igweLEVY (@IgweLEVY) June 19, 2019

We do wish them all the best and to Mwendwa for this far you've done great,mwana witu Kudos!! — Chris (@Chris41125930) June 18, 2019

Wow am impressed.....! U have done a good job be blessed — I am Dennis Otieno (@88Dennis84) June 18, 2019

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa has confirmed that Harambee Stars players are not owed any money, as they head into the Africa Cup of Nations finals in Egypt. pic.twitter.com/cpK3kHYKVK — Rodgerthis (@Rodgerthis1) June 17, 2019

Steve Shitera: Since Nick Mwendwa took over; we have seen some transformation in Harambee Stars. We only need to correct the issues in the Kenya Premier League. #DayBreak pic.twitter.com/FV4zfxwzpr — Citizen TV Kenya (@citizentvkenya) June 17, 2019

About the Harambee Stars, well, I'm just happy that they returned to the table of men after so many years, it was frustrating for fans, can they compete? Not so fast, what do I expect? Just go out there and fight like men and learn! Good luck. #AFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/5KpU6vbdd0 — Bonface Osano (@bonfaceosano) June 18, 2019

Wishing @harambee__stars all the best as they head to #Afcon2019

The nation 🇰🇪 is supporting you. pic.twitter.com/1EJZGvHmwC — Kisumu AllStars FC (@KisumuAllstars) June 18, 2019

Behind the Stars 100% Go team Kenya!Go Harambee Stars! pic.twitter.com/SINKxEO8KE — eric katiku mutuku (@erickatikumutuk) June 19, 2019

Ms Kapondi: I'm happy with the way football is being managed today in Kenya. Doris Petra and Nick Mwenda have done a good job ^CM — KBC Channel1 News (@KBCChannel1) January 20, 2018