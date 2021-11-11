'Kudos CS Amina' - Nyamweya lauds Sports Ministry for dissolving Mwendwa's FKF

Former Football Kenya Federation president Sam Nyamweya has welcomed the disbandment of the current regime under Nick Mwendwa by Sports Ministry Cabinet Secretary Ambassador Amina Mohamed.

The CS made her decision public on Thursday morning, appointing a caretaker committee under retired judge Aaron Ringera to oversee matters for football in Kenya for the next six months.

Mwendwa has been accused, alongside his aides, of alleged fund misappropriation and were subjected to a government audit.

What has Nyamweya said?

"Kudos CS Amina! We Congratulate the Sports CS Amina Mohammed for being decisive and forthright by disbanding Football Kenya Federation and installing a caretaker Committee headed by distinguished retired Judge Aaron Ringera," Nyamweya told GOAL.

"The Cabinet Secretary for Sports culture and Heritage has flexed her muscle and brought down the sledgehammer.

"We urge the caretaker committee to clean up the mess that is Football Kenya Federation and set the stage for transparent all-inclusive elections that will usher in a transformative leadership in our football ecosystem."

Twaha seconds Nyamweya

The move by Amina has also been welcomed by stakeholder Twaha Mbarak who has termed it as a relief. He has further expressed his optimism that Fifa will not sanction Kenya but will work with the government to sanitize the game.

"It has come as a great joy and relief following the government decision to invoke the law and appoint a caretaker committee to run the affairs of Football Kenya Federation," Mbaraka told GOAL.

"This decision has restored the hope of all football lovers who had given up as the standards of our game had deteriorated massively under the leadership of one Mwendwa and his colleagues.

"Concerning the fear of a possible Fifa sanction, it is our firm position that the world body will work with the government and the committee to get our football back on track.

Article continues below

"As soon as possible, it is our expectation that the committee will, with the support of the government, engage with Fifa and all stakeholders so that a roadmap can be put in place and proper timelines set.

"To the entire football fraternity, we urge that everybody now takes their place in readiness for the new dispensation that is nigh. Football clubs and County Football Associations must now ensure they do everything to comply with the Sports Act in readiness for elections."