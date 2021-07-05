Kruse and Amiri named in Germany squad for Olympics 2020

Stefan Kuntz has called upon 19 players that he will be hoping to see chase down gold medal glory in Tokyo this summer

Max Kruse and Nadiem Amiri have been named in Germany's squad for this summer's Olympic Games in Tokyo.

The Union Berlin and Bayer Leverkusen stars have been joined in Stefan Kuntz's ranks by Maximilian Arnold of Wolfsburg and he is the third overage player called upon for an U23 competition.

The German Olympic Sports Confederation (DOSB) has selected 19 players and will be hoping to see them chase down gold medal glory in Japan.

Germany's squad for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics:

Goalkeepers: Florian Muller (Stuttgart), Svend Brodersen (free agent), Luca Plogmann (Werder Bremen)

Defenders: Jordan Torunarigha (Hertha Berlin), Benjamin Henrichs (RB Leipzig), Amos Pieper (Arminia Bielefeld), David Raum (Hoffenheim), Felix Uduokhai (Augsburg), Josha Vagnoman (Hamburg)

Midfielders: Anton Stach (Greuther Furth), Eduard Lowen (Bochum), Niklas Dorsch (KAA Gent), Ismail Jakobs (Koln), Arne Maier (Hertha Berlin), Nadiem Amiri (Bayer Leverkusen), Maximilian Arnold (Wolfsburg)

Strikers: Max Kruse (Union Berlin), Marco Richter (Augsburg), Cedric Teuchert (Union Berlin)

Who has got the nod?

Amiri, Arnold and Kruse formed part of a side coached by Kuntz that tasted European U21 Championship glory in 2017.

Germany also lifted that trophy this year in Ljubljana, with Niklas Dorsch, Ismail Jakobs, Arne Maier, Amos Pieper, David Raum, Anton Stach, and Josha Vagnoman all included in that squad.

UNSER TEAM FÜR TOKIO! 🇯🇵



Wir sind richtig stolz, mit diesen Jungs ein Teil von @TeamD zu sein 🖤❤️💛 心を込めて - #HERZZEIGEN!#WirfuerD #roadtotokyo pic.twitter.com/E6J2Y6djJj — Team Deutschland | Fußball 🇩🇪 (@DFB_Junioren) July 5, 2021

What has been said?

Kuntz, who helped Germany to glory at Euro 96 in his playing days, told the DFB's official website: "We’re getting really excited.

"The squad announcement just increases our excitement for the tournament.

"For the 19 lads and all of the staff, being part of Germany’s team for Tokyo will be an incredible experience.

"We’ve found a good mix from our three overage players, the newly-crowned U21 Euros winners and the lads who helped seal qualification back in 2019. We want to go as far as we can and try to get a medal.

"The support we got from Bundesliga teams differed. Some bigger clubs didn’t want to help us as we’d liked, which is why the support we got from the other clubs means a lot more to us, as we can travel to Japan with this calibre of team."

Who will Germany play?

A training camp in Wakayama will be taken in, along with a friendly clash against Honduras on July 17.

Competitive action will start on July 22 against Brazil, before then facing Saudi Arabia and Ivory Coast in their remaining Group D fixtures.

The top two sides will qualify for the quarter-finals, with the final in Yokohama due to take place on August 7.

