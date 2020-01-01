KPLC suspends sponsorship to Western Stima, Nairobi Stima and Coast Stima

The move has left the three teams in limbo with the season past the halfway mark

might be the latest Kenyan Premier League ( ) club to face tough financial struggles after their main sponsors Power Limited Company (KPLC), decided to suspend sponsoring all sporting activities.

The Kisumu based side have been one of the few top tier sides enjoying smooth logistics even after main sponsors betting firm SportPesa pulled out at the beginning of the season. Stima chairman Laban Jobita has confirmed the new development which comes as a blow to all teams sponsored by KPLC.

"I have just been informed about KPLC suspending their sponsorship to all sporting activities," Jobita told Goal on Tuesday.

"It is the least we expected at this point and the news is devastating; I have not yet received a full report regarding the move, but as a football family we are disappointed; it is so pathetic.

KPLC have been sponsoring Western Stima since 2000 and played a huge part in helping them get promoted to the top tier in 2008.

Other clubs affected are Nairobi Stima and Coast Stima who are taking part in the National Super League.

Western Stima have had a good season and are currently seventh on the KPL table with 30 points. Their counterparts from Nairobi and Mombasa are placed third and seventh in the second tier log.