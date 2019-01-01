KPL yet to purchase a new trophy for the upcoming season - Jack Oguda

The league CEO reveals to Goal they are yet to secure a new trophy for the new season, which kicks off on August 31

Kenyan Premier League Limited have not purchased a new trophy to be competed for in the new season.

CEO Jack Oguda has confirmed to Goal they are yet to meet and discuss on the procedure of securing another trophy after kept the previous one for good.

“We have not purchased a new trophy yet,” Oguda told Goal in an interview.

“It takes a long process to buy another trophy and since we have to discuss the same in a meeting, I am hoping it will be discussed during our next meeting before the new season kicks off.”

Gor Mahia won a third consecutive KPL title last season after beating to first position, thus winning the trophy for good.

Article continues below

The new KPL season is set to kick off on August 31 with Gor Mahia opening their title defence against , while Bandari will be up against .

Newbies Wazito FC will open their campaign with a Saturday August 31 clash against at Machakos, while the other newly-promoted side, Kisumu All Stars, will be up against at Moi Stadium, Kisumu on the same day.

Posta , who secured their stay in the top-flight after facing Nairobi Stima in the playoffs, will be away to on the opening weekend while AFC will be playing away to Kakamega on September 1.