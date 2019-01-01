KPL yet to purchase a new trophy for the upcoming season - Jack Oguda
Kenyan Premier League Limited have not purchased a new trophy to be competed for in the new season.
KPL CEO Jack Oguda has confirmed to Goal they are yet to meet and discuss on the procedure of securing another trophy after Gor Mahia kept the previous one for good.
“We have not purchased a new trophy yet,” Oguda told Goal in an interview.
“It takes a long process to buy another trophy and since we have to discuss the same in a meeting, I am hoping it will be discussed during our next meeting before the new season kicks off.”
Gor Mahia won a third consecutive KPL title last season after beating Bandari to first position, thus winning the trophy for good.
The new KPL season is set to kick off on August 31 with Gor Mahia opening their title defence against Tusker, while Bandari will be up against Mathare United.
Newbies Wazito FC will open their campaign with a Saturday August 31 clash against Nzoia Sugar at Machakos, while the other newly-promoted side, Kisumu All Stars, will be up against Ulinzi Stars at Moi Stadium, Kisumu on the same day.
Posta Rangers, who secured their stay in the top-flight after facing Nairobi Stima in the playoffs, will be away to Sofapaka on the opening weekend while AFC Leopards will be playing away to Kakamega Homeboyz on September 1.