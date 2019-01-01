KPL yet to acquire new trophy for the 2019/20 season – Oguda

The league runners’ official confirms to Goal they have not sourced for a trophy to be awarded to winners of the current campaign

Kenyan Premier League Limited ( ) have confirmed they are yet to secure a trophy for the ongoing campaign.

The KPL were left trophy less after champions were awarded the previous trophy for good after winning the top-flight crown for three consecutive seasons. The decision means the KPL must get a new trophy to be competed for in the current campaign.

With the league entering matchday seven this weekend, KPL CEO Jack Oguda has confirmed to Goal they are yet to replace the trophy they awarded to Gor Mahia.

“We have not bought a new trophy to replace the one we gave to Gor Mahia,” Oguda told Goal on Wednesday.

“We have already sourced for one but we can only purchase it when we get the money. I am hoping we will have a trophy in place before the season reaches the halfway stage.”

The KPL are struggling to run the league after title sponsors SportPesa withdrew their support a few months ago. The decision by the betting firm also affected top clubs Gor Mahia and AFC , who were part of their sponsors.

Oguda also said they are still working round the clock to secure a new sponsor for the league.

“We are still doing all we can to get someone on board. It is not easy as people may look at it but we are working hard and soon things will look positive,” he added.