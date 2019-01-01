KPL Wrap: Posta Rangers fall to Tusker as they slump to playoffs spot

Goals from Michael Madoya and Boniface Muchiri condemned Rangers to a painful season end defeat at Ruaraka grounds

Posta will have to salvage their Kenyan Premier League ( ) status from playoffs after going down 2-1 to on Wednesday.

The John Kamau-led team went down to goals scored by Michael Madoya and Boniface Muchiri who scored his 12th goal of the season from the spot.

goalkeeper Gradus Ochieng brought down David Majak and referee Peter Mwai awarded the Brewers the penalty.

The Mailmen's captain Jockins Atudo salvaged the only goal for them at Ruaraka Stadium. The last win for Posta Rangers came on May 9 against and went on to pick just three points from a possible 12 in the next matches.

In the concluding season, they managed to score 28 goals and conceded 36. After the appointment of John Kamau as head coach to replace Sammy Omollo, Rangers showed a little resurgence where they also hammered Mount United 6-2 on April 14.

Rangers will face the side that will finish third on the National Super League whose season is yet to be concluded. Nairobi Stima are the current holders of the playoffs spot in NSL where they have 71 points after 35 matches.

Posta Rangers were promoted to the top tier after the 2015 season alongside Kakamega .