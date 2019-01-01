KPL won't entertain AFC Leopards and Sony Sugar in fixture ultimatum

KPL CEO Jack Oguda maintains that their league replay will be held at Awendo Green Stadium

The Kenyan Premier League Limited has turned down AFC requests on their game against , which was set to be replayed on May 12.

The 13-time league champions were concerned about the security at Awendo Green Stadium.

Ingwe wanted a venue change and the to foot their bills, arguing that they have been at Awendo twice and that they do not have the resources to go there again.

KPL CEO Jack Oguda says that the league managers cannot afford to meet their demands.

“We have assured AFC Leopards that security at Awendo will be tight and that we cannot afford to foot their bills as asked,” Oguda told Goal in an interview on Friday.

“The game is still on, and it is up to the teams to ensure they honour the game. For Sony Sugar, they have to do absolutely everything expected of the hosts or else action will be taken against them.”

Oguda has stated that both sides were also at fault for not playing the game.

“AFC Leopards had already written a protest letter that was signed by both sides and they could have just played the game. By doing so, Leopards could have had an advantage, but both teams made a mistake by not playing.”

Ingwe are currently on an eight-game unbeaten run.