KPL: Why Gor Mahia have switched venue for Zoo Kericho match from Machakos

The K’Ogalo CEO reveals to Goal why they have opted to shift the venue of their league match set for Sunday

have moved their Kenyan Premier League ( ) match against from Machakos to Nakuru.

K’Ogalo CEO Omondi Aduda has confirmed to Goal they have been forced to make the changes for the match slated for Sunday so as to attract a huge turn out from the fans.

“We are looking for a venue where we can attract fans and get money to manage the club and Nakuru is better than Machakos,” Aduda told Goal.

“If the game is played in Nakuru, we will get the fans from as far as Kisumu attending, but Machakos could have been a bit far for them [the fans]. It is the reason we have decided to host Zoo in Nakuru and nothing sinister about the move.”

Gor Mahia are yet to secure their second venue for home matches after they dropped Moi Stadium in Kisumu when the season had just kicked off.

Aduda now says they are not keen to return to Kisumu anytime soon despite fans from the area pleading they change their minds.

“We are not ready to go back to Kisumu,” Aduda continued. “We are done with Kisumu because they [fans] know what they did.

Article continues below

“The fans should know how difficult it is to run a club now we don’t have a sponsor. Forcing themselves into the stadium without paying is the last thing they should not be doing and it was the norm in Kisumu.

“The club was not making any money from gate collections despite the stadium-filling to capacity. We will continue to use different home venues for now until we get a better solution.”

Before Sunday’s match, Gor Mahia have a catch-up league match against at Mumias Complex on Wednesday.