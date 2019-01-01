KPL Week 20: Gor Mahia in action as nine matches split on Wednesday and Thursday

AFC Leopards will also be seeking to bounce back to winning ways when they face Chemelil Sugar in Machakos

After seeing off and claiming the top spot in the Kenyan Premier League ( ), camped in Kisumu waiting for their next opponent - on Thursday.

The Gor Mahia v Sony Sugar clash is among the nine matches that will be played across various venues as the KPL enters week 20.

On Wednesday, a doubleheader at the Kenyatta Stadium will be the highlight of the action, as and clash before paving way for 's battle with .

who are without a win in five matches will tackle Mount United at the Mbaraki ground, while will be heading to Bukhungu Stadium in readiness to face Kakamega .

Kenyatta Stadium will host another three matches on Thursday, with the -Zoo clash being the first one to be played at 11:00 am. The match will be followed by v , before AFC closes the day against Sugar.

April 3rd fixtures; Tusker FC vs Western Stima – 2 PM – Machakos, KCB FC vs Mathare United – 4:15 PM – Machakos, Bandari vs Mt Kenya United – 3 PM – Mbaraki and Kakamega Homeboyz vs Ulinzi Stars – 3 PM – Bukhungu.

April 4th fixtures; Sofapaka vs Vihiga United – 2 PM – Machakos (Live), AFC Leopards vs Chemelil Sugar FC– 4:15 PM – Machakos (Live), Sony Sugar FC vs Gor Mahia – 3 PM – Kisumu, Kariobangi Sharks vs Zoo FC – 11 AM – Machakos and Nzoia Sugar FC vs Posta – 3 PM – Sudi.