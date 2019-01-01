KPL Week 20: Gor Mahia in action as nine matches split on Wednesday and Thursday
After seeing off Nzoia Sugar and claiming the top spot in the Kenyan Premier League (KPL), Gor Mahia camped in Kisumu waiting for their next opponent - Sony Sugar on Thursday.
The Gor Mahia v Sony Sugar clash is among the nine matches that will be played across various venues as the KPL enters week 20.
On Wednesday, a doubleheader at the Kenyatta Stadium will be the highlight of the action, as Tusker and Western Stima clash before paving way for Mathare United's battle with KCB.
Bandari who are without a win in five matches will tackle Mount Kenya United at the Mbaraki ground, while Ulinzi Stars will be heading to Bukhungu Stadium in readiness to face Kakamega Homeboyz.
Kenyatta Stadium will host another three matches on Thursday, with the Kariobangi Sharks-Zoo clash being the first one to be played at 11:00 am. The match will be followed by Sofapaka v Vihiga United, before AFC Leopards closes the day against Chemelil Sugar.
April 3rd fixtures; Tusker FC vs Western Stima – 2 PM – Machakos, KCB FC vs Mathare United – 4:15 PM – Machakos, Bandari vs Mt Kenya United – 3 PM – Mbaraki and Kakamega Homeboyz vs Ulinzi Stars – 3 PM – Bukhungu.
April 4th fixtures; Sofapaka vs Vihiga United – 2 PM – Machakos (Live), AFC Leopards vs Chemelil Sugar FC– 4:15 PM – Machakos (Live), Sony Sugar FC vs Gor Mahia – 3 PM – Kisumu, Kariobangi Sharks vs Zoo FC – 11 AM – Machakos and Nzoia Sugar FC vs Posta Rangers – 3 PM – Sudi.