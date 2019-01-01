KPL: We will punish Sofapaka boss Elly Kalekwa if found guilty

The KPL supremo assures the public that they will follow the matter through and take action if there is a guilty verdict

Kenyan Premier League Limited CEO Jack Oguda says disciplinary action will be taken against President Elly Kalekwa if he is found guilty of assaulting the referee.

Kalekwa was unhappy with referee Andrew Juma during his team's 2-2 draw with on Sunday and went on to confront him after the game.

Oguda says no one is above the law in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) and if proven guilty then Oguda will have to face discplinary action.

“It is up to the Independent Disciplinary and Complaints Committee (IDCC) to decide what to do if the case is presented to them,” Oguda told Goal.

“However, if Kalekwa is found guilty, there will be no other alternative other than suspending him or even handing him a life ban, but IDCC will determine that depending with the evidence tabled before them.”

Oguda has also advised club officials on the course of action should to do if they want to protest a referee's decition.

“They should follow right channels to pass the message home. Referees have been suspended and others demoted, I think it is because it is not made public on numerous occasions," he added.

Kalekwa has, however, denied committing a crime, saying it was within his mandate to react the way he did.

“As a stakeholder I had to confront the referee, even the match commissioner was present. I did that after the game and I did not assault the referee whatsoever," told Goal.

Batoto ba Mungu are second on the 18-team KPL table, seven points behind leaders .