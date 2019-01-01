KPL: Wazito FC will be without Osok and Onyango against Posta Rangers

The big-spending newcomers will miss the services of their two key players as they seek to bounce back to winning ways in the league

Wazito FC have confirmed the absence of two key players as they prepare to face Posta in a Kenyan Premier League ( ) match on Sunday.

The big-spending newcomers will come up against the Mailmen minus Teddy Osok and Derrick Onyango owing to injury-related problems.

“[Teddy Osok] and Derrick [Onyango] will miss Sunday’s Kenyan Premier League match against with knee and foot problems respectively,” physio Noel Mandi told the club’s official website .

“Teddy has a knee problem which we are closely monitoring, he will undergo further scans so we can have a clear picture of the extent of the injury. Derrick, on the other hand, has a foot problem and he will be out for around two weeks.”

Wazito will be seeking to bounce back to winning ways after suffering a 4-2 defeat against Kakamega in their last league match.

The defeat against Homeboyz prompted the club president Ricardo Badoer to ring changes in the technical bench with head coach Fred Ambani and technical director Stanley Okumbi being shown the exit door.

Former Nakumatt and coach Melis Medo has already been appointed to handle the side, who are currently lying 13th on the 18-team league table.

Medo has promised to help the league newbies perform better in top-flight football.

"I appreciate being here and looking forward to starting this pleasant and interesting journey with everyone," Medo said during his unveiling.

"This is a new challenge, and I want to work with everybody to make it a success. We want to play good football and win matches in style, it is my objective. I appreciate the opportunity given by Wazito management, and I will not let them down."