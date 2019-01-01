KPL: Tusker could forfeit nine points for fielding David Majak in league matches

The Brewers could drop down the 18-team Kenyan Premier League (KPL) table if the decision is made

FC might be docked up to nine points if the allegations of fielding an illegible player in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) are proved.

According to the KPL CEO Jack Oguda, three clubs have written to them complaining over the inclusion of striker David Majak, saying he is ineligible to play for the Brewers.

" , Mount United and Kakamega have lodged a complaint to us, protesting the inclusion of Majak who they claim has forged documents,” Oguda told Goal.

“I understand FKF have given Tusker 48 hours to respond on the same before further investigations commence.”

When reached for comment, Tusker FC Team Manager George Opondo said the team has nothing to respond to.

“The documents in FKF possession are the same documents we have here; I do not know what we are supposed to respond on," he said.

The 19-year-old Majak was signed by Tusker FC in late March after his impressive display in the local competition Chapa Dimba, where he was selected as the tournament's MVP.

The youngster has spent most of his time as a refugee at Kakuma Refugee Camp.