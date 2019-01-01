KPL: Tusker aren't yet ready for season start - Matano

Brewers coach Robert Matano admits his side are yet to reach their peak, a month before the new season kicks off

coach Robert Matano has admitted his side will have to improve in many areas before the new season kicks off on August 31.

The Brewers cruised to a 2-1 win against in a friendly played at the Ruaraka Grounds on Wednesday but coach Matano was not impressed with the display from his side.

Goals from Michael Madoya and Ugandan Nicholas Kagabba were enough to seal the win with Ulinzi Stars getting a consolation via Daniel Waweru.

“My team is not good enough heading into the new season,” Matano told Goal in an interview after the friendly.

“I am working very hard to introduce new young players into the team and was the reason I brought in Mario Kakai and Eric Zakayo, but we have not clicked yet.

"We lack the fighting spirit to take to our opponents and we must work quickly to clean up the mess before the season starts.”

On former midfielder Humphrey Mieno training with the side, Matano said: “We have not confirmed him yet, he is just training with us. Nothing to report for now.”

Article continues below

Ulinzi Stars coach Benjamin Nyangweso admitted his side are 80 percent fit heading into the new season.

“We are not there yet; I can say maybe we are 80 percent ready. We play next and we will try and improve our striking force.”

Tusker will open the new season with a match against champions Gor Mahia, while Ulinzi Stars will play away against promoted side Kisumu All-Stars.