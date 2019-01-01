KPL turns down Gor Mahia request to shelve Kakamega Homeboyz match

K’Ogalo are now lying at the basement of Group D with six points and must win their last match against Petro Atletico

Kenyan has turned down a request to postpone ’s mid-week match against Kakamega .

The Kenyan champions are scheduled to face Homeboyz on Thursday, just three days before they take on Petro Atletico of Angola in a decisive Group D match of the Caf Confederation Cup on Sunday.

According to coach Hassan Oktay, the team needs to be fit and fresh ahead of their final game.

“It is a game we need to win, and we needed players to be at their best. We are flying back home on Tuesday, less than 48 hours we will be playing a competitive game and on Sunday we are facing Petro Atletico. I cannot guarantee that every player will be fit for that game,” Oktay told Goal.

When reached for comment, KPL CEO Jack Oguda explained to Goal why Gor Mahia’s request was rejected.

“We pushed the game from Wednesday to Thursday and by the time they play on Sunday 72 hours would have passed. It is within the rules and they are aware. We have our calendar, it is tight to be honest and we cannot afford to postpone matches.

“Gor Mahia already have about two, three games at hand and we cannot afford to postpone more matches, it will come back to haunt us.”

K’Ogalo suffered 4-0 defeat against in their fifth Group D match and need maximum points against Petro Atletico to be assured of a quarter-final place in the competition.