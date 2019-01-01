KPL Transfers: Yusuf Mainge leaves AFC Leopards for FK Pohronie of Slovakia

Mainge leaves for FK Pohronie of Slovakia for a season-long loan as AFC Leopards confirm

AFC defender Yusuf Mainge has officially left the club for FK Pohronie.

The youngster has been impressive for the 13-times Kenyan Premier League champions and his displays caught the eye of the Slovakian team.

Ingwe, through its official Facebook account, have confirmed the departure of the defender from the club.

"Yusuf 'Nasr' Mainge has left the club. He'll be joining a Slovakian team FK Pohronie on a season-long loan," read a short post on Facebook.

The defender was signed by Ingwe in 2018 after completing his secondary education at Kakamega High School.

Despite not cementing a starting berth regularly for AFC Leopards, Mainge was an integral part for the U-20 and U-23 national team.

Leopards are currently in Kakamega county for a 10-day camp in preparations for the new Kenyan Premier League season.