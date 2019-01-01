KPL Transfers: AFC Leopards release Yusuf Mainge and Jaffari Awiti

Owiti and Mainge are said to have requested their release letters and consequently are not part of the pre-season contingent

The 13-time Kenyan Premier League ( ) champions AFC have released two key players, Jaffari Awiti and Yusuf Mainge.

The duo have been consistent performers for the past two seasons, although their time at the club appears to be at an end. According to our source from the club, the two have been omitted from the squad which will be taking part in the 2019/20 season.

"Mainge and Owiti have requested for release letters because they told the club they have managed to secure good deals abroad. Leopards could not deny them the opportunity because it will definitely make them better," the source told Goal.

"It is going to be a major blow to us because we never saw it coming but we still have a chance of getting their replacements. The two will not be part of our 10-day camp in Western."

Article continues below

Goal understands the two have been long-term targets for and newly-promoted Wazito FC, and reports have it the duo is headed to one of the clubs.

AFC Leopards started the 2018/19 campaign on a low note and were in the relegation zone in the first half of the season.

After finishing the season in the bottom half of the KPL table, the team is aiming at challenging for the top positions this time around.





,