KPL Transfers: Whyvonne Isuza affirms commitment to AFC Leopards

The transfer rumour mill has been awash with reports linking Isuza with a move away from AFC Leopards

AFC midfielder Whyvonne Isuza has denied reports linking him with a move away from the club this transfer window.

Wazito were reported to have their eyes on the midfielder as they look to build an experienced side for the 2019/20 Kenyan Premier League ( ) season.

However, the former player insists he will remain at Ingwe, who are looking to improve on their 11th-place finish last term.

"I am not going anywhere, anyone linking me away from the club is misled. First, I signed a new contract with Leopards last season, and secondly, Wazito have not approached me with intentions to get my services," Isuza told Goal.

"This is the season we at AFC Leopards want to give absolutely everything and at least win something. I want to be part of that and anything that is not related is meant to divert my attention which is not the case."

The midfielder is with the national team preparing for the African Nations Championship (Chan) qualifying match against and believes there is enough talent in the camp to help the team advance.

"Tanzania is not an easy team to deal with, but I believe we have an ability to beat them and qualify for the second round. We are working hard because we also want to feature in the next edition of Chan," he added.