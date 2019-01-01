KPL Transfers: Western Stima rope nine players in the ongoing transfer window
Western Stima have signed nine players ahead of the 2019/20 Kenyan Premier League (KPL) season, the club confirmed to Goal on Friday.
According to a close source to the club, the Kisumu-based side has roped in new nine players, mostly from Sony Sugar.
Kelvin Motsosi, Abdallah Wankuru, Kennedy Odhiambo and Apollo Otieno have allarrived from the Awendo-based side.
Sony Sugar have already lost head coach Patrick Odhiambo, who left to join Gor Mahia as assistant coach, while striker Derrick Otanga and goalkeeper Kevin Omondi joined KPL newbies Wazito.
Ugandan Villa Oramch, meanwhile, has returned to Western Stima, while Amos Kigadi joined from Vihiga United, alongside Lucas Waitere from Chemelil Sugar.
Henry Onyango has been roped in from KPL rivals Kariobangi Sharks while Ian Motanda has switched loyalty from neighbours Kisumu All-Stars.
After earning promotion the year before, Western Stima ended the 2018/19 KPL season in 13th place.