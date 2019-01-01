KPL Transfers: Western Stima rope nine players in the ongoing transfer window

Western Stima have raided Sony Sugar, Chemelil Sugar, Kisumu All-Stars and Vihiga United for players ahead of the upcoming league season

have signed nine players ahead of the 2019/20 Kenyan Premier League ( ) season, the club confirmed to Goal on Friday.

According to a close source to the club, the Kisumu-based side has roped in new nine players, mostly from .

Kelvin Motsosi, Abdallah Wankuru, Kennedy Odhiambo and Apollo Otieno have allarrived from the Awendo-based side.

Sony Sugar have already lost head coach Patrick Odhiambo, who left to join as assistant coach, while striker Derrick Otanga and goalkeeper Kevin Omondi joined KPL newbies Wazito.

Ugandan Villa Oramch, meanwhile, has returned to Western Stima, while Amos Kigadi joined from , alongside Lucas Waitere from Sugar.

Henry Onyango has been roped in from KPL rivals while Ian Motanda has switched loyalty from neighbours Kisumu All-Stars.

After earning promotion the year before, Western Stima ended the 2018/19 KPL season in 13th place.