KPL Transfers: Wesley Kemboi and Samuel Olare among 10 axed at Western Stima

Kemboi and Olare among the dropped 10 players as Western Stima continue to bring in new blood ahead of the upcoming campaign

Kenyan Premier League ( ) side have released10 players ahead of the new season.

Among those dropped are veteran striker Wesley Kemboi, who is one of the longest-serving members with the side. Laban Gambareko and Samuel Olare have also not survived the axe.

Reports have it Calvin Odongo requested to leave the team and his request was granted. Victor Oduor, Ian Otieno, David Okello, Kote Amboko, Martin Oduor have also been shown the door.

Coach Salim Babu is confident those who will be signed to replace them will bring in fresh ideas,

"We wanted to have new and youthful players who can help the team realize its ambitions next season," Babu told Goal.

"We wish the released players all the best in their future endeavours and at the same time thank them for their time with us. We will always be part of them, they are still like a family to us."

Article continues below

The Kisumu-based Powermen struggled to click in the top-tier last season despite having a good start. As a result, coach Paul Ogai was shown the door and Babu took his place.

The team has resumed training already and have recently sealed the services of Samuel Njau from .







