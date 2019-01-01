KPL Transfers: Wazito unveil three players captured in the transfer window

Wazito have signed two goalkeepers and a striker in the transfer window ahead of the 2019/20 KPL season

Kenyan Premier League returnees Wazito have unveiled their three new players.

Wazito managed to beat to the signature of highly-rated striker Derrick Otanga and also brought on board Otanga's teammate Kevin Omondi from .

The club is also unveiling goalkeeper Gad Mathews from .

“The journey is going to be difficult but lifting the trophy will be fantastic and I hope we achieve that glorious fete. I like the hard work Cristiano Ronaldo puts on the pitch and it is something I try to learn from every day," Otanga told the club's website.

“I am going for the golden boot,” concluded the ambitious player.

Otanga played for Naivas FC in 2017 before joining the side. He scored 13 goals for the Awendo-based side in the 2018/19 season.

Omondi, who is also a U23 international, had previously featured for National Super League side Nairobi City Stars.

“I am really happy to be part of the Wazito family," he told the club's website.

The arrival of Mathews and Omondi is set to increase goalkeeping competition at Wazito where Steve Njunge has been the undisputable number one choice for coach Fred Ambani.

However, a position was up for grabs in the squad with goalkeeper Vincent Misikhu having left to join Zoo FC.