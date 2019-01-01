KPL Transfers: Why Wazito signed midfielder Joshua Nyatini from Sony Sugar - Alubala

Wazito have been the busiest KPL side in the ongoing transfer window as they have signed five players ahead of the 2019/20 season

The new moneybags club in town Wazito FC have once again raided for a promising youngster, this time Joshua Nyatini.

The attacker was one of the players who represented Kenyan Premier League All-Stars in the infamous trip to about two seasons ago where they played and lost 2-1.

Nyatini joins his teammates Derick Otanga who scored 13 goals for the Sugar Millers last season, and goalkeeper Kevin Omondi who helped the team to a top-five finish.

Wazito have also brought on board young custodian Bixente Otieno to boost the goalkeeping department. The 17-year old is expected to develop under the watchful eye of the technical bench.

Sports Director Solomon Alubala says the young blood will give the team much needed momentum ahead of the new season.

"We are going for players who are young, talented and have room for improvement. We will get the results we need with them," Alubala told Goal.