KPL Transfers: Wazito sign Harambee Stars defender Bernard Ochieng

Confident Ochieng joins the KPL newbies and is expected to bolster the defensive line in the upcoming campaign

Wazito FC have confirmed the signing of Harambee Stars defender Bernard Ochieng.

Ochieng was part of the Harambee Stars team that took part in the (Afcon) in before elimination and will don the Wazito jersey in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) next season. The length of his contract has not been made public yet.

The central defender was 's captain before they were relegated to the National Super League at the end of the 2018/19 campaign.

“It is great to sign here. This is a club I have admired in how it manages its affairs and it is a good feeling to be worthy of playing for it. Wazito won the NSL title which is very competitive. Now that they are in the Premier League, we will work together to win more titles,” Ochieng told the club's website.

Wazito sporting director Solomon Alubala revealed they have been chasing Ochieng's signature for a while.

“I have wanted to sign Bernard Ochieng’ for some time now, I guess patience pays and this is the right moment to have him don our jersey," Alubala told the club's website.

He joins Derrick Otanga, Pistone Mutamba, Brixton Ochieng, Kevin Omondi and Joshua Nyatini as the new faces at Wazito.