KPL Transfers: Wazito sign Pistone Mutamba on a three-year contract

Mutamba returns to Wazito and has signed a three-year contract to be with the KPL newbies

Wazito FC have completed the signing of former striker Pistone Mutamba on a three-year deal.

The striker left the team back in 2018 for , and after starting well, injuries saw him miss several games and lose his place in the team. The competition from John Avire, Kepha Aswani and Stephen Waruru did not make it easier for him after regaining his match fitness.

Wazito Sports Director Solomon Alubala is confident Mutamba will have a big role to play for the promoted side.

Article continues below

"He [Mutamba], is a quality striker who can get the team out of tight situations. We are happy to have him back home, and we are confident his contribution will be massive for the team in the Kenyan Premier League next season," Alubala told Goal.

Mutamba joins the likes of Derrick Otanga, Gad Mathews, Kevin Omondi who have also been brought on board.

Reports have it that the team is also courting skipper Harun Shakava with the intention of signing him ahead of the new season.