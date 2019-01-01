KPL Transfers: Wazito raid Sony Sugar again for keeper Kevin Omondi

The newly promoted side has made their second signing as they prepare for life in the Kenyan Premier League next season

Wazito FC have sealed the services of custodian Kevin Omondi.

The promoted side is strengthening the squad and they have already sealed the services of Derrick Otanga from the Sugar Millers.

A source from the club has told Goal that the custodian signed on the same day with Otanga.

“It is true, Omondi has signed for the team, he signed last week with Otanga,” the source, who did not want to be named, told Goal on Monday.

“He is a high quality and young custodian and will fight for a starting role with Steve Njunge. He is young and agile, and will definitely be an asset to the team for many years to come.”

Omondi helped Sony to a top five finish last season, making vital saves that helped the Sugar Millers collect crucial points against tough opponents.

On Sunday, Otanga, who scored 13 goals for the Sugar Millers last season, confirmed that he had signed a four-year deal to join Wazito.

Article continues below

“It is done, I have signed for Wazito FC and very soon I will be playing for them. I have a signed a four-year contract with them and am very happy to have sealed the deal,” Otanga told Goal.

“It is a new journey for me and I embrace it, my target will be to help them do better in the next season.”

, and AFC were interested in the services of the striker.