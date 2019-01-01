KPL Transfers: Wazito keen to sign ex-Gor Mahia star Karim Nizigiyimana
Kenyan Premier League (KPL) side Wazito FC are in talks to sign defender Karim Nizigiyimana a club source has revealed.
The Burundian was axed by K’Ogalo last year after an injury-ridden season that saw him miss almost the whole season.
A top source from Wazito has confirmed Nizigiyimana, who currently turns out for Ugandan side Vipers SC, is keen on a return to the KPL.
“It is true Nizigiyimana is interested in returning to the KPL and Wazito have made contact,” the source told Goal on Thursday.
“He is a talented player, skilled and experienced in equal measure and if we sign him it will be a plus to the team. We have not agreed on some minor issues but we are hopeful a deal will be sealed soon.”
The promoted side have been on a spending spree, and they have already sealed the services of several top players, Gad Mathews, Pistone Mutamba, Derrick Otanga, Bernard Ochieng and Kevin Omondi.