KPL Transfers: Wazito FC make move for Gor Mahia captain Harun Shakava

The promoted side are keen to beef up their squad in readiness for the new season, which kicks off in August

Wazito FC have approached defender Harun Shakava with an aim of signing him.

The newly promoted side are targeting players with enough experience to help them perform better in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) next season.

Shakava has confirmed that contact has been made, but was coy on whether he will make the move or not.

“Yes, Wazito have contacted me and are interested for my services, but nothing has been formalized. They are a good team for sure with ambition, but I am still a Gor Mahia player,” Shakava told Goal in an interview on Thursday.

Article continues below

“I still have six months left with K’Ogalo and for sure I cannot tell whether I will be with them next season or not.”

Rwandan striker Jacques Tuyisenge and Francis Kahata are already on their way out of the club and K’Ogalo will suffer a major blow if Shakava decides to follow suit.

Wazito have reportedly sealed the services of duo Kevin Omondi and Derrick Otanga, and are in the market for more quality players.