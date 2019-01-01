KPL Transfers: Wazito FC beats Gor Mahia to the signature of striker Derrick Otanga

The former Sugar Millers ace settled for the newly promoted side at the expense of the KPL champions who were keen for his services

star Derrick Otanga has confirmed that he is on his way to newly promoted side Wazito FC.

The youthful striker scored 13 goals for the Sugar Millers last season, helping them to a top five finish in the Kenyan Premier League ( ).

In an exclusive interview with Goal, Otanga says he is now part of the Wazito family and is looking forward to the new season.

“It is done, I have signed for Wazito FC and very soon I will be playing for them. I have a signed a four-year contract with them and am very happy to have sealed the deal,” Otanga told Goal on Sunday.

“It is a new journey for me and I embrace it, my target will be to help them do better in the KPL next season.”

Article continues below

Otanga has thanked Sony Sugar for giving him a platform to shine.

“Sony Sugar will remain a family, they have nurtured me and given me the platform to shine. They will always have a place in my heart.”

, and AFC were interested in the services of the striker.