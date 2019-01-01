KPL Transfers: Ulinzi Stars unveil two signings on deadline day

The two players will help sharpen the Soldiers' attacking department in the remainder of the season

have unveiled their two latest signings as coach Benjamin Nyangweso continues to strengthen the team.

Midfielders Vincent Ochieng and Moses Mwangi have been unveiled after they signed before the Premier League ( ) deadline day transfer window closed on April 8.

The two players had earlier featured for the club’s U-20 team before Ochieng went for further military training at the Recruits Training School, while Mwangi tried his luck with both and before rejoining the Nakuru-based side.

The club junior team won the KPL U-20 two years ago, with both players being part of the team.

“Our attacking front needed some reinforcement and that is why we have brought in these two players," Nyangweso told the club portal.

"I believe we will be stronger with the two on board. Now the challenge is on them to show us what they can do. They have the chance and I wish them the best,” the coach said of the two.”

Ulinzi Stars have lost their two previous matches with a 1-0 score, against Kakamega at Bukhungu and AFC at home in Nakuru on Sunday.

They will play at Kenyatta Stadium on Wednesday hoping to end the winless run. The last time the two sides met saw a 2-2 draw being registered.

Enosh Ochieng, KPL’s second best striker this season, scored twice while Batoto Ba Mungu scored through John Avire and Dennis Odhiambo in that match.