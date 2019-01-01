KPL Transfers: Ulinzi Stars release Robert Oyuyo and Constantine Lokuwam

Lokuwam and Oyuyo have joined Elijah Mwanzia in the exit door after he was released early in the week

have released two more players as coach Dunstan Nyaudo shakes up the squad in the ongoing mid-season transfer window.

Robert Oyuyo and Constantine Lokuwam are the latest casualties to have been released by the Soldiers who are on a restructuring process.

The two join former forward, Elijah Mwanzia, who was allowed to leave after just eight-month at the Afraha Stadium.

Oyuyo made just one appearance for Ulinzi Stars in a loss to , his first show for the Soldiers whom he rejoined early in the season after leaving in 2011.

Meanwhile, Nyaudo has received a boost with Oscar Wamalwa and Justin Onuonga, who missed the first leg, returning to the squad.

“We have released three players so far; Elijah Mwanzia, Robert Oyuyo, and Constantine Lokuwam as we try to restructure the team, to see that we are stronger and more competitive in the second leg. Now going into the second half of the season we will have Oscar Wamalwa and Justin Onuonga back,” Nyaudo was quoted by Ulinzi Stars website.

In the meantime, Nyaudo is still scouting for one more attacking player to beef up the department.