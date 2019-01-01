KPL Transfers: Ulinzi Stars part ways with striker Elijah Mwanzia

The soldiers have opted to release the former Mathare United hitman after only eight months

have parted ways with striker Elijah Mwanzia on mutual consent.

The striker has struggled to command a regular starting place for his team since joining from about eight months ago.

Coach Dunstan Nyaudo has told the club’s official website that the player is destined for greatness despite struggling to fit into his side.

“He is a great player, only that our philosophy and style of play didn’t suit him. He is more of a ballplayer and I bet he will be a big asset to his next team and I am sure he will make it big in the industry.

“Mwanzia is a top player and had improved a lot with us; I guess we are at that point where we have to allow him to pursue greater things, and he leaves with all our blessing.”

The forward scored three goals in all competitions for the soldiers.