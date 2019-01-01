KPL Transfers: Tusker to bring in four new players on board - Matano

Coach Matano says Tusker will sign four more players with the priority being the reinforcement of the striking department

Eleven times Kenyan Premier League ( ) champions FC will prioritise the boosting of their attacking area ahead of the new season.

The Brewers resumed training last week and hope to build a stronger team to challenge for top honours next season. Head coach Robert Matano has admitted several players will be brought on board to help the team shape up for the 2019/20 season.

"We will sign about four more players, with the aim of improving our striking department. We will maintain the team, we cannot drop everybody but we will add a few players to boost our front line," Matano told Goal.

"Plans are there to play several pre-season friendly games outside the country to expose players to different playing conditions and opponents as well. These friendly games are meant to build players' confidence and bond ahead of the new season."

The Brewers finished the 2018/19 KPL season in fourth position with 56 points.