KPL Transfers: Tusker targeting AFC Leopards goalkeeper Ochan

The Brewers see the Ugandan as a solution to their goalkeeping department which has struggled for consistency

The 11-time Kenyan Premier League ( ) champions FC are targeting the services of AFC goalkeeper Benjamin Ochan.

The 30-year-old custodian has been in a fine form for Ingwe and has played a vital role in helping the team accumulate 22 points from the 14 games played.

The Brewers are targeting the 2019/20 KPL crown and coach Robert Matano is keen on strengthening his shaky goalkeeping department.

Reports have it that contact has been made and the Ugandan might be enticed into joining Tusker who are doing well financially. Currently, Leopards are struggling to pay their players and already they have lost Soter Kayumba, Tresor Ndikumana, and Vincent Habamahor.

Tom Mboya and Emery Mvuyekure have not been consistent for the Ruaraka-based side, and the introduction of Ochan will add undoubted quality to the department.

Goal understands coach Robert Matano has a target of winning the KPL title this season, and failure to do so might seal his exit from the club.

The Brewers are second on the KPL table with 28 points, same as leaders and defending champions who have a better goal difference. are third with 27 points.