KPL Transfers: Tusker sign two players from Nzoia Sugar

The Brewers have signed the two players to beef up squad before the next KPL season starts at the end of August

Former Kenyan Premier League ( ) champions have confirmed the signing of two players.

Former Nzoia Sugar captain Vincent Ngesa and defender Gabriel Wandera have joined Tusker after both signed three-year contracts.

The Brewers have already signed goalkeeper Michael Wanjala from Division One side Bungoma Superstars.

"Defender [Gabriel] Wandera becomes our second signing from Nzoia Sugar FC after signing a three-year deal," Tusker confirmed the signing of the centre-back in a Facebook post.

"Vincent Oyuyo Ngesa is a Brewer. He will don the Brewers jersey for the next three years after sealing his move from Nzoia Sugar FC. Welcome to Tusker FC," the 11- times KPL champions said while announcing Ngesa's signing.

The 2016 league champions are also reportedly in talks with former duo George Odhiambo and Humphrey Mieno, who have been training with them.