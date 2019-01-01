KPL Transfers: Tusker sign goalkeeper Michael Wanjala from Bungoma Superstars

The Brewers have signed the goalkeeper with the hope of increasing the competition within the team

have signed goalkeeper Michael Wanjala from Bungoma Superstars, Goal can exclusively reveal.

Wanjala is the second player to be signed by the Robert Matano-led team after they landed defender Vincent Ngesa from during the ongoing transfer window.

Wanjala was a key player for Bungoma Superstars in this year's SportPesa where the team eliminated AFC and to reach the quarter-finals and add another 'safe pair of hands' to Tusker's goalkeeping department in the 2019/20 season.

"Tusker have already sealed the transfer of Wanjala and the technical bench has complete faith in him. The club wants to have a successful campaign and having a safe pair of hands within the sticks will help in attaining that dream," a source close to the club told Goal.

Tusker's coach regularly inter-changed Rwandese international Emery Mvuyekure and Robert Mboya last season and the arrival of Wanjala will increase competition for the number one spot even more.

Article continues below

The 11-times Kenyan Premier League ( ) winners conceded 32 goals in the 2018/19 season and finished fourth on the log.

Tusker have been unusually quiet in the transfer market so far but reports indicate they are closing in on former duo of Humphrey Mieno and George Odhiambo who have apparently been training with their squam.