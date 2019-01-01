KPL Transfers: Tusker sign ex-Gor Mahia players Mieno and Odhiambo

The Brewers have made a huge transfer coup by signing the ex-Gor Mahia players ahead of the new season

FC have completed the signing of midfielder Humphrey Mieno and attacker George Odhiambo.

The two former players have been training with the 11-time league champions and have impressed the Brewers technical bench.

Tusker FC head coach Robert Matano has confirmed the duo have joined the team and will be part of the team for the season which kicks off on August 31.

“We have completed the signing of [Humphrey] Mieno and [George] Odhiambo, they are experienced players who will help us do better in the 2019/20 season,” Matano said in an exclusive interview with Goal.

“They are proven winners who know what to do to help the team win. They will be helpful especially to our youngsters who are aiming at developing in the game. We are privileged as a team to have them come on board and be part of us.

“There are a few weeks left before the window closes, and we might be adding a few individuals in the team. This season we want to be competitive and have a say in the league and the best way to do that is by being consistent.”

Mieno moved to Saint George of Ethiopia from Gor Mahia last year but came home quietly after his contract expired.

Odhiambo's contract with the champions expired last month and he opted against renewing it and has finally moved to the Brewers.

Interestingly, Tusker will open the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) season with a league match against Gor Mahia.