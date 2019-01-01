KPL Transfers: Tusker release eight players ahead of new season

The Brewers have confirmed the exit of eight players as they make changes to the squad ahead of the new season

FC have confirmed the release of eight players ahead of the new Kenyan Premier League ( ) season.

The Brewers lacked consistency in the 2018/19 season, and they are aiming at solving this problem.

The club's Media Liaison officer Diana Yonah has confirmed the release of the players.

“The coach and the technical bench are working to strengthen the team, and there will be more developments before the season starts,” Yonah told Goal in an exclusive interview.

“So far, Byrne Omondi and Bill Oporia have joined Posta . Justine Omary has also left and will be playing for 's Biashara FC next season.

“Nashon Alembi and David Naftali have left for Namibia while Tom Adwar got a scholarship and was released. Kevin Wafula and Noah Wafula's contracts have not been renewed.”

The 11-time league champions finished last season in fourth position with 56 points.

Former players Humphrey Mieno and George Odhiambo are reportedly close to agreeing on a deal to join the Brewers for the new season.