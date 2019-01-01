KPL Transfers: Tusker re-sign winger Noah Wafula from Vipers SC

The new signing is expected to add much-needed experience in front of the goal and becomes the club's fourth acquisition of the transfer window

Kenyan Premier League side FC have re-signed former player Noah Wafula.

The winger left the Brewers in 2017 after falling out with former coach Paul Nkata, before signing for Kakamega .

After several months with the Western-based side, the speedy wide player signed for Ugandan champions Vipers, but has decided to return to his homeland.

A source privy to the deal has confirmed to Goal that the player has penned a two-year contract with the 11-time league champions.

“It is true, Wafula has been training with us for the last three weeks and I can confirm that he has accepted to return home by signing a new two-year deal,” the source told Goal.

The acquisition of Wafula comes after the Brewers signed Tom Adwar, Brian Odhiambo and David Majak in the ongoing transfer window. Odhiambo and Majak have already made their debuts for the Ruaraka-based side.

Wafula's arrival is coming hot on the heels of the rumoured bad blood between coach Robert Matano and key players Hashim Sempala, Mike Madoya and Marlon Tangauzi.

Wafula was part of the team that won the 2016 title before leaving to join Homeboyz. Tusker have only scored seven goals in the last five meetings and Wafula's arrival will add more sharpness to the team.

The Brewers face away on Saturday, before a home game against and another away trip to in the next three league games.