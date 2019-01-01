KPL Transfers: Tusker re-sign former defender Eugine Asike

The Brewers have moved to reinforce their defensive area after losing captain Hashim Sempala to Gor Mahia

Eleven-time Kenyan Premier League ( ) champions FC have re-signed defender Eugene Asike on transfer deadline day.

Asike played for the Brewers from 2015 to 2018 when he opted against extending his stay at the club.

Tusker Team Manager George Opondo has confirmed to Goal the arrival of the experienced center-back.

“Yes, Asike signed for us but it is just a short term contract; a two months’ deal that will expire on the May 31," Opondo told Goal.

"He is a player that who will add real quality to the squad at the back and help us to challenge for top positions.”

Asike played a large role in helping the Ruaraka-based side win the KPL title and the GOtv in 2016.

David Majak, Tom Adwar, and Brian Odhiambo are some of the new arrivals in the team.

However, the club also lost captain Hashim Sempala, who signed for Kenyan champions on Monday.