KPL Transfers: Tusker new signings Mieno and Odhiambo proven winners - Yonah

The Brewers have announced the arrival of the two players just a day after Goal revealed the transfer news

Kenyan Premier League ( ) side FC have confirmed Humphrey Mieno and George Odhiambo will be at the club for two years.

Goal exclusively reported the signing of the duo by the 11-time league champions on Wednesday. The club's Media Liaison Diana Yonah has confirmed the length of the two players contracts.

“They have both signed a two-year contract with us, meaning we have them until June 2021,” Yonah told Goal in an interview.

“They are good players who the club is proud to be associated with, and they will be of great importance in the 2019/20 season.”

Mieno is making a return to the club after being released a year ago from the club with 13 other players. For Odhiambo, it will be the first time he will be playing for Tusker FC.

Coach Robert Matano told Goal on Wednesday he is happy to have the two players in his team.

“They are proven winners who know what to do to help the team win. They will be helpful especially to our youngsters who are aiming at developing in the game. We are privileged as a team to have them come on board and be part of us."

Tusker will open their campaign next season against defending champions .