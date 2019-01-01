KPL Transfers: Tusker defender Shivachi training with AFC Leopards

The Brewers defender has been training with Ingwe and could be signed if he impresses

FC defender Collins Shivachi is training with AFC .

AFC Leopards football operations manager Tom Juma has confirmed the former and defender has been training with the club for almost a week.

"Shivachi approached the club and requested to be allowed to train with the rest of the players. He is training with us under the watchful eye of the coaching team and should he impress in the end, he may sign for AFC Leopards," Juma told Goal.

"The decision whether he will eventually be signed lies with the coach's final recommendations because that is his role."

Article continues below

The club has already signed Tresor Ndikumana, Benjamin Ochan, Robert Mudenyu, Hansel Ochieng, Soter Kayumba, Ismail Diarra and Vincent Habamahoro.

Meanwhile, Jaffery Owiti has joined his fellow teammates as he awaits a move to a Spanish side.

"For now he is still our player training with others as he awaits to finalise the paperwork for the move. I do not know the club he will be joining as that can only be confirmed by the people concerned in the office," Juma explained.