KPL Transfers: Stop the rumours, Odhiambo is contracted to AFC Leopards – Shikanda

Ingwe have come out to deny claims they have lost one of their best assets to their rivals ahead of the new season

AFC have rubbished social media reports claiming their key midfielder Austin Odhiambo has ditched the club for rivals .

Social media has been awash with reports linking the young midfielder to the Kenyan Premier League ( ) champions ahead of the new season.

Ingwe chairman Dan Shikanda has come out to clarify the situation, stating Odhiambo is contracted to the club until December 2023, and the buy-out clause in the player's contract only applies to foreign teams.

“Those are rumours from those who want to destabilise AFC Leopards, Austin [Odhiambo] is our player, he has a contract with us until December 2023, and in the clause, he cannot sign for a local team but can only be allowed to sign for a team outside the country,” Shikanda told Goal on Tuesday.

“No team as approached us for the player, not even Gor Mahia, not even the player coming to say he wants to leave, the player knows what clause he signed when he joined us from the youth team, so I don’t want understand when people say he has left AFC.

“I want to assure our fans Odhiambo doesn’t have an exit clause for local teams so they should not be worried, we always talk to our players every day and they know, even Gor Mahia have not approached him, even Gor Mahia know the rules and they cannot move to bend them.”

In a recent interview, Shikanda revealed he was confident the club will not go 30 years without winning the KPL title and are determined to win the league title soon to avoid waiting as long as .

Liverpool finally won the league title after a 30-year wait and Leopards, who won their last title in 1998, are keen to avoid that length of time without a league title

“Liverpool went for 30 years without a Premier League title. We have gone 22 years and we don’t want to go the Liverpool way. We are keen to build a team that will lift the KPL title sooner,” Shikanda told Goal.

Shikanda also confirmed they will not take any risks with their signings as they still have a young squad that can help them to fight for the titles.