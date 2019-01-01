KPL Transfers: Stephen Waruru and Umaru Kasumba end Sofapaka stay

Both strikers have departed after the expiration of their contracts with the 2009 KPL champions

Strikers Stephen Waruru and Umaru Kasumba have left Kenyan Premier League ( ) side , Goal can exclusively reveal.

Sofapaka's president Elly Kalekwa has informed Goal about their departure following the expiration of their contracts.

With Kasumba and Waruru having left the club, Batoto ba Mungu have lost three strikers in the ongoing transfer window after Pistone Mutamba rejoined Wazito.

"Yes, they have left the club after their contracts with us ended. We could not renew the contract for the players as we were not in a position to [do so]," Kalekwa told Goal.

"All in all, I wish them the best in their career endeavours at the teams they will join."

Kasumba scored 17 goals for Sofapaka and was the third-most prolific striker in the KPL last season, after Enosh Ochieng and Allan Wanga.

Waruru joined Sofapaka from in December 2017 and penned a two-year contract, while Kasumba signed from SC Villa in June 2017.

John Avire and Kepha Aswani are now the only two center-forwards at the disposal of head coach John Baraza ahead of the 2019/20 KPL season.