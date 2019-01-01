KPL Transfers: Stephen Waruru and Collins Okoth train with KCB

Kenyan Premier League side are reportedly close to signing Stephen Waruru and Collins Okoth.

Waruru and Okoth have been spotted with KCB on their pre-season training. Waruru left after his contract ended in June and is now a free agent and could be on his way to a third club if the rumours he is joining KCB are true.

Okoth has not been with a club since parting ways with AFC in April 2018 after a turbulent time at the Den.

Meanwhile, Steven Onyango from Fortune Sacco could also be on his way to KCB.

Onyango scored 20 goals for his National Super League team Fortune Sacco in the 2018/19 season and could be part of KCB's striking force in the KPL should his move materialise at the end of the day.

Sources close to have revealed to Goal Peter Mwaura will take charge of the team until a new head coach is hired to fill the void left by Godfrey Oduor. Oduor left to join KCB as Zedekiah Otieno's assistant coach.

are interested to sign Nzoia Sugar forward Stephen Etyang. Etyang has also been approached by Kakamega and are also admirers of the striker, a source privy to the development as intimated to Goal.

Finally, Jackson Dwang's move to join Posta from Nzoia Sugar has stalled as the player and Rangers have failed to agree on money matters. Although his parent club Nzoia Sugar were ready to let him move, a source close to the player has revealed to Goal that Dwang is not ready to take the salary package offered by the Mailmen.

"He was set to move on but the salary quoted in the negotiations was too small. Dwang wants it improved or he is ready to stay at Nzoia Sugar until next season in the hope that a better deal will come," the source said.