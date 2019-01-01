KPL Transfers: Sony Sugar deny reported Tobias Otieno move to Gor Mahia

Gor Mahia are expected to sign players because they have expected departures in the ongoing transfer window

have denied midfielder Tobias Otieno's reported move to Kenyan Premier League ( ) reigning champions .

Reports indicate that Gor Mahia might land the midfield gem after missing out on Derrick Otanga who has so far joined KPL new-boys Wazito FC. Otanga crossed to his new side with fellow teammate Kevin Omondi.

"Otieno is still our player and we have not received any official approach from any club. Otieno has a running contract of four years and you should not believe the rumours purporting that he has signed for any club. Let me clarify that no one has approached us for another of our players, let alone Otieno," Geno told Goal.

With midfielder Francis Kahata expected exit from K'Ogalo, the club is set to sign a potential replacement in the ongoing KPL transfer window. Jacques Tuyisenge is also on the verge of joining the Angolan side Petro Atletico.

Otanga, Omondi and Otieno were all important players that saw the Awendo-based side finish the 2018/19 season fifth with 56 points. Otanga scored 13 of the 41 goals for the Sugar Millers and he was the fifth most prolific season's scorer.