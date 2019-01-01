KPL Transfers: Sony Sugar appoint James Nandwa as head coach

The Millers have appointed the experienced tactician before the KPL season begins at the end of August

Kenyan Premier League ( ) side have appointed James Nandwa as their new coach, Goal can reveal.

Sony Sugar have been forced to make a managerial change after Patrick Odhiambo left to join as an assistant coach.

"The club has reached into an agreement with James [Nandwa] and he will now be the head coach as the team also resumes for pre-season," a source close to the club have told Goal.

He will be deputised by Sylvester Wanyama, while former and team manager Willis Waliaula will be given the technical director's job.

Sony Sugar have been hit by a mass exodus of players, with nine of their key players from their 2018/19 season leaving.

Kevin Omondi, Derrick Otanga, Joshua Nyatini, Tobias Otieno, Enock Agwanda, Jeconia Ogendo, Patrick Ochieng, Maxwell Otieno, and Steve Otieno have all left to join other KPL clubs in search of greener pastures.

The Awendo-based club has been facing harsh financial challenges as their parent sponsor Sony Sugar Company struggles from challenges facing the sugar milling industry in the country.

Despite the struggles, the 2006 KPL winners finished the season sitting sixth with 56 points. They managed to register 16 wins with their talisman Derrick Otanga scoring 13 goals and finished as the fifth-most lethal striker in the league.

Sony Sugar hope to tap into the experience of Nandwa, who has coached Posta , relegated Thika United, AFC and Kakamega before.

He has also coached the Harambee Stars in 2012.