KPL Transfers: Sofapaka will only sign five players this window – Kalekwa

The Batoto ba Mungu boss reveals to Goal they will only bring on board five new faces during the current window

President Elly Kalekwa has revealed they will sign five players to beef up their squad ahead of the new season.

Batoto ba Mungu are yet to unveil any new signing and Kalekwa believes the first arrival could be done early next week.

“We want to sign five players to add into the squad we had last season,” Kalekwa told Goal on Tuesday. “Out of the five players, we have foreigners and local ones, I cannot give out the names now.

“But what I can promise is the first signing should be unveiled next week, we have discussed everything and agreed on all the terms, he is a foreign player, coming in the defence, but our number of signings will not go beyond five.”

On how far they have reached to sign ex- captain Musa Mohammed, Kalekwa said: “It is not about [Mohammed] alone, we are engaging many players, our efforts are not only focusing on [Mohammed].

“Like I said last week, we gave Mohammed a contract which we feel is good for him, he promised to go read it and get back, we have not heard from since then and we don’t want to keep following him.

“We will now wait and see if he will come back to us, he is not the only target we have, we have other options, if he doesn’t want to come, it is fine with us, we will get an option for his position, I don’t want us to look as if we are desperate to sign him, we are not.”

Mohammed is currently a free agent after his two-year contract with Nkana FC of Zambia came to a close at the start of June.

In a recent interview, Kalekwa told Goal he was a keen admirer of the defender who guided Gor Mahia to five Kenyan Premier League ( ) titles before he left for Nkana FC of Zambia where his contract ended in June.

“It is not an open secret Sofapaka have always wanted to sign Musa [Mohammed], since we engaged him last season before he left for Zambia,” Kalekwa told Goal.

“I am informed he is now a free agent after ending his contract with Nkana but we have not reached out or talked to him, we will talk to him when the right time comes, he is a good player, who can fit in well into our squad and give us the leadership quality that we want in the team.”

Tanzanian giants Young Africans (Yanga SC) are among the clubs that have reportedly shown a keen interest in signing the defender.

At Nkana, the central defender was parading alongside other Kenyan stars, including former AFC captain Duncan Otieno, former Gor Mahia captain Harun Shakava and Duke Abuya, who joined in January 2020.

Mohammed featured for K'Ogalo from 2010 to 2017, before moving to Albania for a short stint with KF Tirana.

When he ended his contract with the European club, he returned home before moving to Zambia in 2018.